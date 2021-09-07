School Students and teachers test positive for COVID in Thiruvannamalai and Chengalpet

Chennai :

While reports on covid cases were being reported among students within a week of the reopening of schools and colleges, six students and three teachers are confirmed to be tested positive for COVID in Chengalpet, today.





Additionally, four teachers and a student also tested covid positive from a government school in Tiruvannamalai.





It has to be recalled that three school students from Coimbatore and two students from Pudukottai tested positive for COVID on Monday, adding up to the tally soon after schools reopened in Tamil Nadu.





The State government had announced reopening of schools from September 1 after four months of shutting down schools and colleges. The order stated that no classrooms should have more than 20 students and there should be six working days. Parents and students who had hesitations about the school reopening were instructed to continue with online classes.