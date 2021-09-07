Tamil Nadu announces 25 pc additional student admission in arts and science colleges

Chennai :

As it was announced earlier in the State Assembly, the Tamil Nadu government has issued orders to increase the 25% additional seat quota in State-run Arts and and Science colleges in the State. Accordingly, now the government Arts and Science colleges can take additional 25% taking into consideration of the adequate infrastructure facilities to increase the intake capacity.





This statement came to play after the government arts and science colleges received a plethora of applications for the 2021-22 academic year. Back in August, the Minister of Higher Education K Ponmudi made an announcement in Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly that the arts and science colleges of the state will see a surge in student admission to benefit the economically backward students.





He further said the state government took this step with an aim to support the financially backward students who cannot afford the facilities of private colleges due to the significantly higher tuition fees.