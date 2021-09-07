Tamil Nadu Government has no intention of selling liquor online, says Minister Senthil Balaji

Chennai :

While answering a query raised by AIADMK MLA P Thangamani, on selling liquor through online platforms, Minister for Electricity, Prohibition & Excise V. Senthil Balaji said that the state government has no plans to sell liquor via online platforms.





Minister Senthil Balaji also said that the TASMAC employees will have a pay hike and the consolidated pay will be increased by Rs 500 from the month of April 2021.





"The cost incurred by the government would be Rs 15 crore a year by the beneficiaries would be around 25,009 retail employees," said the Minister. further, he said, the pay hike will be provided to TASMAC supervisors, vendors, and the auxillary vendors.