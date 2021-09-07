Health Minister Ma Subramanian requests for additional one crore vaccines for camp on Sept 12

Chennai :

“The union government has provided a total of 3, 31, 84, 824 doses of COVID-19 vaccines and 1, 83, 95, 400 AD syringes to the state till September 5. A total of 6.06 crore vaccines have been administered to those above 18 years of age till now. This includes 2.63 crore first dose vaccines and 68.91 lakh people have received both doses of vaccine,” said Ma Subramanian.





“The state is vaccinating more than 5 lakh doses per day for the last seven days, which makes the supply only adequate for three to four days, which is making it difficult to plan for the remaining eligible population,” he added.





On the mega COVID vaccination camp, the state has a target to inoculate 20 lakh doses, as 10,000 camps to be set up on September 12, the vaccination won’t be adequate. The mega vaccination camp will be conducted on a weekly basis starting from September 12 to cover the remaining 3.44 crore people who are above 18 years of age who need to be vaccinated.





However, after the state Chief Minister urged for more vaccine doses, the union government provided 19 lakh doses two days ago, of which 6 lakh doses have been vaccinated. And the remaining will be vaccinated before the vaccination camp. Also, the state government provided a total of 22,16,160 doses for private hospitals in the state, and they have inoculated all the given vaccines. The hospitals don’t have any stock available.





“As Kerala continues to report more COVID cases, the vaccination camp will be focused on the bordering districts of Tamil Nadu, including Coimbatore, Dindigul, Kanniyakumari, Tenkasi, The Niligiris, Theni, Tirunelveli, Tiruppur and Virudhunagar. It is estimated that 65. 76 lakh populations in these districts have to be given the first dose of vaccine. And the state to ensure 100 percent vaccination for all unvaccinated eligible people in the state,” said the health minister.





Meanwhile, as nearly 20 students tested positive for COVID in various districts of Tamil Nadu. The health minister said that those schools will be sealed and sanitized completely. Also, the students and teachers who have been infected will be monitored and contact tracing will be done. They are planning to do random tests for COVID-19 for all the school students in Tamil Nadu.