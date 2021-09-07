Secret meeting in Kerala Forest: 8 Maoists from TN figure in latest NIA case

Chennai :

The FIR names TN top Naxal Kalidas, a native of Ramanathapuram, Danish alias Krishna of Coimbatore, Velmurugan of Theni, Santhosh Kumar of Coimbatore besides Manivasakam, Kuppuraj, Ajitha and Karthik. The FIR had named 19 Maoists including 2 from Karnataka while the rest are believed to be from Kerala.





The accused persons and others are active members of proscribed terrorist organization CPI(Maoist) who were involved in conducting a training camp of CPI(Maoist) including arms training, flag hoisting and study classes in connection with the formation day of CPI(Maoist) and had engaged anti-national activities. The said training camp, held from 23 to 30 September 2016 in the Nilambur forest, near Mundakadavu, was organized by the accused persons/organization as part of larger conspiracy to commit terrorist acts by attacking various security agencies of the Government with firearms and thereby to wage war against Union of India, claimed the FIR, registered by NIA, Kochi.





The Central Government had received the information regarding the registration of FIR dated 21 April, 2020 by Kerala ATS under sections 121, 122 of the IPC, section 18A, 20 and 38 of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, and section 3 of Arms Act arising out of case linked to crime number No.249/2017 of the Edakkara police station in Malappuram, where the first FIR was registered based on information of the secret camp held in the last week of September 2016 in the Nilambur forest, the NIA FIR said.





