Tamil Nadu government to provide Rs 5,000 per month for tonsuring professionals in temples

Chennai :

State minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR & CE) P K Sekar Babu, on Tuesday, announced a monthly stipend of Rs 5,000 for persons involved in tonsuring heads of devotees in temples.





"Professionals involved in tonsuring the heads of devotees in temples have no regular income or fixed salary for them. Devotees obtain tokens of Rs 5 to Rs 25 for tonsuring head and recently, they were given Rs 30 for tonsuring a person. Considering their plight Rs 5,000 per month would be given as stipend for 1,749 workers involved in tonsuring heads in temples across the state", said Minster, in the Assembly.





Recently, the Minister announced that tonsuring heads in the temples would be done for free for devotees and though it was welcomed widely there were reports that the livelihood of persons involved in tonsuring would be affected. The issue was raised as a special calling attention motion by DMK MLAs including Anaikattu MLA A P Nandakumar who asked the state government to clarify the truth about the reports.





Minister replied that devotees are extremely happy at the announcement of free tonsuring as in some temples Rs 500 to Rs 1,000 was collected for tonsuring their heads and the workers' tonsuring heads would get Rs 5 or 10 per tonsuring from devotees as tips.





After there were reports that they could get the additional amount, the issue was discussed with Chief Minister M K Stalin and after obtaining approval from him the stipend was announced, added the Minister.