Public funds cannot be misused for printing photographs of politicians in personal interest: Madras HC

Chennai :

Observing that it is abhorring that school books or school bags meant for school going children who do not have a right to vote would carry photographs of public functionaries even if the functionary is the Chief Minister of the state, the Madras high court on Tuesday sought the State to ensure that such practice is not continued in future.





The first bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice P D Audikesavalau made the observation while disposing a plea that that sought for a direction to the State to ensure that textbooks, schoolbags, stationary used by children and which carry the names and phots of previous CMs shouldn’t be wasted since considerable public funds expended for the purpose.





Pointing out that public funds cannot be misused for printing photographs for the personal interest of any politician, the bench said “Thankfully, it is submitted by the Advocate General that a statement has been made on floor of assembly to the effect that so as not to waste the money already expended, the present dispensation will ensure that school bags text books stationary bearing the photographs of previous CM will continue to be used till exhausted.”





Further, recording the Advocate General R Shunmugasundaram’s submission that the present Chief Minister M K Stalin does not wish his photos to be published in such material in future, the bench held “Accordingly, no further order need be made except directing the state that extreme care and caution should be taken to ensure that public funds are not expended for publicity purposes of political leaders, including in hoardings and other materials.”





“However, photographs of the Chief Minister may be carried but that should be restricted to advertisements in newspapers and some hoardings and certainly not used on text books or exercise books or any educational material at all,” the bench added.