DOTE hosts Syllabi and Curriculum online for Tamil Nadu's polytechnic diploma students

Chennai :

A senior official from DOTE told DT NEXT on Tuesday that the curriculum and syllabi of second and third-year Diploma in Engineering and Technology and Special Programmes for various courses have been hosted on the DOTE website.





Stating that all the Principals were instructed to inform the faculty concerned and to put up the information on the notice board, the official said "the syllabus of more than 30 diploma courses could be downloaded by the students".





Pointing out that at present, 39,765 diploma students are studying in 51 Government Polytechnic Colleges, he said the syllabus has been revised for first-year diploma programmes and implemented in the academic year 2020-21. "It was also syllabus was also uploaded in the website during that year", he added.





"Subsequent to that, syllabus revision committees have been constituted for various diploma programmes, comprising a senior faculty from polytechnic college, a professor from higher learning institution and practicing professionals (industry experts) in the respective field of engineering industries", he said adding "these committees have revised the curriculum and syllabi for second and third-year diploma programmes, based on the inputs of industry experts to enhance the employability of diploma holders.





The official said as the revised curriculum and syllabi for the second and third-year diploma will be implemented from the academic year 2021-22, the digitized version of the books have been uploaded in the DOTE portal for the benefit of students studying in government and government-aided polytechnic colleges.





"New diploma courses like Fire Technology and Safety, Technician X-Ray Technology, Medical Laboratory Technology, Food Processing and Preservation have been started", he said adding "curriculum and syllabi for these new courses have also been uploaded in the portal".





In addition to the uploading of the syllabus in the website, more than 700 e-learning video modules, prepared by Polytechnic Lecturers and Educational Multi-Media Research Centre have also been hosted in the portal.





"The e-learning modules prepared and uploaded were very useful during the pandemic for the students to continue their education without interruption", he said adding "also preparation of e-learning resources will enable the faculty to enhance the teaching-learning process".