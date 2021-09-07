Healthcare facilities face shortage of eye donors due to pandemic

Chennai :

Nearly 20 lakh people suffer from blindness caused by damages in the cornea across the country, and the number of eye donations made is only about 50,000 per year. However, health experts said that Tamil Nadu stands first in eye donation with 8,000 people donating their eyes in a year.

Meanwhile, due to shortage of eye donors, many cases in city hospitals are waiting for eye transplantation.

Dr Srinivasan G Rao, Ophthalmologist, Dr Agarwal’s Eye Hospital said that there is a huge shortage of eye donors and it has much reduced during the pandemic as people are not ready to come out. “Over one lakh people are waiting for a transplant and only 50,000 people are donating their eyes. As there is a huge shortage, the number keeps increasing every month. However, pre-COVID the donation was much better, as there were more campaigns. And only due to lack of awareness the country is facing a shortage in the eye donation.”

“However, Tamil Nadu stands first in donating eyes, with almost 8,000 eyes donated per year. Also, a recent study conducted in the State shows that 79.5 per cent of people don’t know how to donate eyes as there is no awareness,” added Dr Srinivasan.

An eye donor can belong to any sex or age. However, there are a few diseases that can restrict the donation of the eyes like AIDS, Hepatitis B and C, Rabies, Septicemia, Acute leukaemia (Blood cancer), Tetanus, Cholera, and infectious diseases like Meningitis and Encephalitis. And the eyes can be donated only after death; they must be removed within four to six hours after death.

On the other hand, experts said that fearing COVID transmission people are scared to let other people inside the house as the eye bank team would visit the home of the deceased or the hospital to remove the eyes. Also, a major reason for the shortage of donors is people don’t inform their family or friends after registering in any camps or hospitals.

“During the first wave lockdown, even the eye banks were closed so we didn’t know how to collect the cornea as it should be utilised at various hospitals. We don’t know whether the donor was tested positive for COVID, so initially, we collected cornea from the patients who died of the virus, which is the main reason for the transmission of the infection. Meanwhile, due to shortage of eye donors many cases many hospitals are waiting for eye transplantation,” said Dr Anil Chandra, Senior Consultant PHACO and Refractive Surgeon, Kauvery Hospital.