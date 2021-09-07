Curbs as per Centre’s SOP, small shrines to be open on Chaturthi: TN

The Madras High Court on Monday disposed of a public interest litigation (PIL) moved by the Hindu Munnetra Kazhagam (HMK) on holding of Vinayaga Chaturthi celebrations after recording the State’s submission that it was barred based on the standard operating procedure (SOP) evolved by the Centre to regulate crowds during such celebrations in view of the pandemic.

HMK members staged hunger strike demanding the government to revoke the ban on Vinayaga Chaturthi celebrations

Chennai : The first bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice PD Audikesavalu pointed out that it was evident that there was a plan in place and added that no compromise was made with COVID protocols.”Referring to two aspects raised by the petitioner regarding entering temples on the day and how the Vinayaga idols may be dealt with, the bench recorded the government’s submission that smaller temples would be kept open on Vinayaga Chaturthi and that idols left outside houses after worship would be collected by the HR&CE Department and immersed in waterbodies like last year.



While asking the government to immerse the idols in a regulated way, the bench also laid stress on maintaining COVID protocols at all times. HMK had sought the State government to lay down an SOP for Vinayaga Chaturthi celebrations this year as the threat of a third wave of COVID was looming large.