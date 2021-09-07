Don’t panic, TN ready to vaccinate students on priority, says Ma Subramanian

After students and teachers from several districts of Tamil Nadu were tested positive for COVID-19 not long after the schools were reopened on September 1, State Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Monday said there was no need to panic and random samples will be taken for testing from the schools if cases of infection are reported.
Chennai: “We are taking random samples after cases are reported at schools or neighbourhoods. If any symptoms are noticed, school authorities will screen the students,” the Health Minister said.
Subramanian also added that the State government is ready to vaccinate school students as soon as the Centre approves vaccines for those aged below 18 years. “We are waiting for the approval and will be the first State to begin vaccination,” he said.
Senior officials from the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine clarified that no major cluster has been identified among the students or teachers so far and samples are being collected from all the areas that see a surge in COVID cases.
The Minister reiterated that 10,000 vaccination camps, to be held on September 12, will target 100 per cent vaccination in the nine districts bordering Kerala. “I will supervise the vaccination camps directly. Also, double vaccination certificates are mandatory for those coming from Kerala or RT-PCR test report 72 hours prior to the travel. We have instructed district officials to organise fever centres to keep a check on Nipah cases too,” he said.
Talking about overcharging for COVID treatment by private hospitals, the Minister said action has been taken based on more than 400 complaints raised with the Directorate of Health Services and funds from the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme have been stopped in more than 40 cases. These hospitals have also been restricted from providing COVID-19 treatment.
