Antique water lifting device displayed at Andipatti museum

‘Chadas,’ a water lifting device, which was used in the yore by the agrarian society to lift water from wells for irrigation using animal draught power, holds a pride place in the Government Museum at Andipatti of Theni district.
Madurai: The antique ‘Chadas,’ which is known as ‘Kamalai’ in Tamil on display, looked a little rusty and caught the attention of visitors in the museum. It’s an ancient and simple device, which in the days of yore, was the most sought after by farmers. It has now become more or less obsolete. But, with the advent of modern technology, ‘Chadas’ was swapped out and replaced with various upgrades in irrigation methods and water management, sources said on Monday.
According to museum curator S Krishnammal, ‘Chadas’, which has become a rare sight, has been put up as a ‘monthly exhibit’ in the museum. This invaluable antique was offered by Perumal, a farmer from Nakkalakkottai village. The younger generation should be aware of our history and its primary value lay in the exposure to such ancient irrigation system and traditional practice on farm lands.
During the previous month, ‘Kavadi’ preferred by Palani bound devotees, made of vetiver, was exhibited in the museum, which has a collection of around 600 antiques. A bill collector from Andipatti Town panchayat offered the Kavadi, the curator told DT Next.
As the focus now is on judicious use of water, various methods of lift irrigation like water pumps, drip and sprinkler irrigation systems have relegated the ‘Chadas’ to antiquity, said S Mathiazhagan, a retired agriculture officer.
