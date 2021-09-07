Cops spot drone over Kodanad estate for 3 days

The Nilgiris district police were on high alert after a drone was spotted flying over the Kodanad estate.

Coimbatore : The drone was spotted flying for a brief while over the estate for the last three days, said police sources. Based on a complaint from the estate’s supervising officer Ramakrishnan, the Sholurmattam police have commenced an inquiry.



Meanwhile, police quizzed Shaji, who is a relative of one of the accused Jithin Joy and a witness in the case. A police team led by Nilgiris district SP Ashish Rawat questioned him for several hours at the old district police office. The inquiry, which commenced in the morning, got over only at around 3.30 pm.



Police sources said that a summon was also sent to the brother of Sajeevan, who supplied wooden furniture to the palatial bungalow of former chief minister J Jayalalithaa. However, he failed to appear for the inquiry.



Police have so far quizzed prime accused KV Sayan, estate manager Natraj and others based on some fresh information regarding the conspirators behind the daring heist-cum-murder in the estate.



On the night of April 23, 2017, a heavily armed gang broke into the Kodanad estate bungalow and looted valuables by murdering the security guard.