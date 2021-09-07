Waqf properties worth Rs 23 crore retrieved in Chennai, Tiruchy: Minister

Minister for Minorities Welfare Gingee KS Masthan on Monday informed the Assembly that Waqf Board properties worth Rs 23 crore has been retrieved in Chennai and Tiruchy.
Chennai: Replying to the question of MLA MH Jawahiurallah on digitalisation of Waqf Board properties, the state has retrieved two properties measuring 5,000 sq ft worth Rs 11 crore in Chennai and a property of 17,000 sq ft worth Rs 12 crore in Tiruchy. The Minister further said that there were more than 500 cases involving properties of Waqf Boards pending before various courts and the department has taken measures to speed up the cases. The information of properties of all Waqf Boards has been digitised and uploaded in www.wamsi.nic.in and the information is also available in www.tnwakfboard.com.
