Evening sessions of Tamil Nadu Assembly

Assembly Speaker M Appavu on Monday announced a minor change in the schedule of the ongoing state Assembly session.

File photo

Chennai : According to the decision taken in the Business Advisory Committee meeting, the demand for grants of Police and Fire Department which was initially scheduled on Saturday, September 11, has been advanced to Thursday, September 9 and the demand for grants of Electricity and Information Technology departments which are initially scheduled on Wednesday, September 9, are advanced to September 8 along with the departments for the Welfare of Minorities and Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. To accommodate four departments on a single day, evening sessions will be conducted. Speaker announced that the evening sessions will commence at 5 pm on Wednesday.