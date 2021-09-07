Will ensure distribution of pending laptops: Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi

School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on Monday informed the Assembly that the state government has made efforts to clear the distribution of pending 11.72 lakh laptops to higher secondary students.
Chennai: “We are making efforts to distribute the free laptops to students at the beginning of the next academic year. We will start the process during school annual holidays in the following year to ensure the students get the laptops at the earliest,” said the Minister in the House.
The pending issue was raised by CPM MLA VP Mahalingam. In a calling attention motion, he said that laptops were not distributed for Class 12 students studied in 2017-2018.
The Minister said that 11,72,817 students, including 1.75 lakh students of the academic year 2017-2018, were yet to receive the laptops. “Now, we are taking efforts to issue administrative sanctions to procure laptops to clear the pending laptops. It will be done in a phased manner,” Mahesh Poyyamozhi added.
The pending issue was raised by CPM MLA VP Mahalingam. In a calling attention motion, he said that laptops were not distributed for Class 12 students studied in 2017-2018.
The Minister said that 11,72,817 students, including 1.75 lakh students of the academic year 2017-2018, were yet to receive the laptops. “Now, we are taking efforts to issue administrative sanctions to procure laptops to clear the pending laptops. It will be done in a phased manner,” Mahesh Poyyamozhi added.
Conversations