Four boats seized for using twin trawling nets

Fisheries Department officials seized banned twin trawling nets (rettai madi valai) from four mechanised boats at Sethubavachathiram in Thanjavur on Monday.

The boats seized for using banned twin trawling nets in Thanjavur on Monday

Thiruchirapalli : After complaints from various sources about the wide use of banned twin trawling nets at Mallipattinam, Sethubavachathiram and the adjacent coastal hamlets, the Fisheries Department officials have been conducting raids across the region.



On Monday, a team of officials led by the AD (Fisheries) Sivakumar along with coastal protection group conducted raid at Sethubavachathiram boat jetty in which the officials found that the banned twin trawling nets were used in four mechanised boats and seized them. The owners were identified as Raman, Kalimuthu, Balakrishnan and Murugan.



Subsequently, the officials booked a case under Tamil Nadu Marine Fishing Regulations Act and seized all the four boats. They also banned those boats from fishing until the case gets over.