Not only Periyar, highlight Mahakavi Bharathiyar’s legacy too: Annamalai

BJP state president K Annamalai on Monday urged the government to rename Bharat Mata Memorial at Papparapatti in Dharmapuri district as Bharat Mata temple.
Coimbatore: “The BJP will hold peaceful protests if the government fails to rename it within a week. It is a historical blunder to name a temple as memorial, which is the dream project of freedom fighter Subramania Siva,” he told reporters in Dharmapuri. The BJP leader said that the issue has been taken to the notice of Dharampuri District Collector. Further, Annamalai said that apart from Periyar, the legacy of other leaders like Mahakavi Bharathiyar, who fought for social justice should also be taken to the public. On the farm laws, he said that farmers in TN were not against these laws. Earlier, addressing party workers on ‘Vinayagar Chathurthi’ celebrations, Annamalai said, “As the Chief Minister generally does not wish for Hindu festivals, the BJP has decided to instead wish him by sending 10 lakh greeting cards.”
