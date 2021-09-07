Mechanic sentenced to life by Vellore Pocso court for sexually abusing minor

A mechanic, who sexually molested a minor girl in 2013 on the promise of marriage, was sentenced to life by the Vellore Pocso court on Monday.

Vellore : Police said that Krishnaraj (29) of Kodumampalli village near Chinnasamudran in Tirupattur district in 2013 sexually molested a 17-year-old girl of the same locality after promising her marriage. The girl suffered severe stomach pain after some months and when her parents took her to the doctor found her to be pregnant. The girl confessed everything to her parents and the latter sought out Krishnaraj and demanded that he marry her, but he refused. Enraged, the parents complained to Tirupattur All Women Police who registered a case and arrested Krishnaraj under the Pocso Act. Judge Ravi who heard the arguments sentenced Krishnaraj to life for sexually molesting the girl and another one-year prison term for cheating her on pretext of marriage. The sentences are to run concurrently.