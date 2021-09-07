Bullock cart workers seek reopening of sand quarries in Tiruchy

Bullock cart workers on Monday demanded the state to open sand quarries in Tiruchy to revive their livelihood.
Thiruchirapalli: According to the workers, there were around 2,000 bullock cart workers in Thalakudi and Madhavaperumal areas who have been depending on sand quarries functioning along Kollidam River. Since the pandemic struck, these workers have lost their livelihood. The workers demanded to open the sand quarries immediately to help the families which are dependent on the quarries. The members raised slogans in support of their demands and urged the officials to initiate steps to resume those quarries, otherwise they warned to intensify protests.
