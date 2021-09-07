Police book serving Agriculture dept official for deserting woman

Police registered a case against a serving Agriculture Department official, who deserted a woman after promising marriage.

Representative image

Tiruvannamalai : The woman had developed a relationship with the official identified as Sivakumar, while working in a private company in Chennai. Sivakumar promised to marry the girl when he landed a government job and when this happened, he vanished without informing the girl about his whereabouts. The girl after searching for a couple of years, discovered that her lover was working in the Agriculture Department in Tiruvannamalai. When she approached him, he refused to marry her and when she persisted, he allegedly threatened her with dire consequences. The girl then complained to All Women Police who registered a case and are investigating as Sivakumar was reportedly away on leave.