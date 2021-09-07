NMR services resume from Ooty to Mettupalayam after 4 months

Train services in the Mettupalayam – Udhagamandalam (Ooty) section of Nilgiri Mountain Railway (NMR) resumed on Monday after a gap of more than four months.

Ooty Railway Station

Coimbatore : One pair of fully reserved special trains was run between Mettupalayam and Udhagamandalam and three pairs of fully reserved special trains were operated between Coonoor and Udhagamandalam in the same fare structure, which was in force during pre-COVID-19 days, said a statement. These trains, operated on a daily basis, are being operated as fully reserved special trains. Hence, only reserved passengers are allowed to travel in the NMR trains. After suspension of NMR services during the first wave of COVID, train services resumed on December 31, 2020 and were operated till April 20 of this year. Thereafter, the services were suspended due to the second wave of coronavirus. The resumption of NMR trains has brought immense joy to tourists.