Court asks govt for details about ganja seizure in TN

The Madurai bench of Madras High Court on Monday directed the State government to inform details about the quantity of ganja seized by the State police.

Madurai bench of Madras High Court

Chennai : A batch of petitions seeking bail in cases related to peddling ganja and others drugs in the vicinity of schools came up for hearing before Justice B Pugalendhi. The government counsel said several measures were being taken to crackdown narcotics. The government was also taking steps to set up additional Narcotics Control Bureau zonal units in Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai, Tiruchy and Theni, the counsel added.



The judge said the police personnel with engineering background could be deputed to special wings like Narcotics Intelligence Bureau (NIB) as they were acquainted with the latest technology which would help in early arrest of offenders. Noting how narcotics ruined the life and future of several students, he said appropriate and timely action in this regard could curb many law and order issues.



Pointing out how corruption was another issue faced by the society, Justice Pugalendhi asked the government to pay more attention to these two issues and depute 100 additional personnel to NIB and DVAC.



The judge asked about the total seizure of ganja under all police limits in the State and also questioned the handling of ganja cases by the NIB based on referral by special designated courts for narcotics cases. Justice Pugalendhi then directed the State government to furnish all such details within September 13 and adjourned the case for further hearing.