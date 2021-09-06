SIT to probe registration irregularities of the past in Tamil Nadu

Chennai :

Replying to the debate on demand for grants for his department in the State Assembly, state registration minister P Moorthy on Monday said that a special investigation team would be set up to identify and probe the irregularities in registration, fake registrations and registration which caused loss to the government in the past.





Based on the report of the SIT, mistakes in registration would be set right and legal plus criminal action would be initiated against those responsible for such registrations, Moorthy informed the House. A week ago, the state government had amended the registration laws and enabled registrars to cancel fake registrations and also impose punishment upto three years for officials responsible for such registrations. Describing the amendment as a landmark reform, the registration minister said that chief minister M K Stalin has set the right precedence for the rest of the country to follow on the issue.





Extension of Aadhar Iris verification throughout TN





The minister also proposed to extend the pilot project of verifying iris details with the Aadhar database to the rest of the state. The registration department is implementing a pilot project of capturing Iris through an Iris scanner and comparing it with Iris details found in the Aadhar database when thumb impression does not match with Aadhar details. The project implemented in Chennai and Coimbatore among nine districts would be extended throughout the state.





Online EC for properties from 1950 soon





The minister also announced that the department would digitize and upload registration records till 1950 so that people would be able to obtain encumbrance certificates online for properties dating back to 1950. Currently, encumbrance could be obtained online only for properties till 1975. Once the digitization gets over, people would be able to EC online for properties since 1950. Other announcements





Sub registrar offices would be classified into three categories. Transfer policy would be redesigned in such a way that all sub registrars work in category (A) for one year, second category for two years and the third category for three years.





Registration grievance redressal camps would be conducted on Mondays.





IP cameras would be set up in all registration rooms to increase surveillance in all sub registrar offices.





Call centers would be established to persuade defaulters to pay commercial tax in time. The call center with a 40-member team would be established through TNeGA and Rs 5.45 crore allocated for its recurring expenditure for three years.





A skill development program at a cost of Rs 35 lakh would be launched to improve the skills of salesmen of Primary Handloom Weavers Cooperative Society.





A “Design your own saree” initiative would be launched at weavers cooperative society and Loom world sales outlets. Consumers would be able to custom-design their sarees.





Jari Guarantee Card vouching for the genuineness of jari of silk sarees would be introduced for the first time in Cooptex.