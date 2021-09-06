Tamil Nadu to slap Goondas on Bill traders, fake ITC claimants

Chennai :

Replying to the debate on demand for grants for his department in the State Assembly, state commercial taxes and registration minister R Moorthy said that sophisticated technology was being used by people to make fake ITC claims and engage in bill trading activities.





Stating that such bill trading activities were causing enormous loss to the state exchequer, Moorthy said the government would soon make suitable amendments to the law to book people engaging in bill trading activities under Goondas Act. To initiate stringent criminal action on people engaging in bill trading to avail fake ITC claims and availing returns using fake documents, the government would make appropriate efforts to make suitable amendments and bring such tax evaders under the purview of Tamil Nadu Prevention of Dangerous Activities of Bootleggers, Drug- offenders, Forest - offenders, Goondas, Immoral Traffic offenders, Sand offenders, Slum- grabbers and Video Pirates Act, 1982 (Tamil Nadu Act 14 of 1982), the minister informed the House. “It is necessary for the commercial taxes department to continue stringent criminal action against such tax evaders. To expedite this, steps would be taken to enable the Economic Offences Wing of the state police to engage in prevention of such tax evasion crimes,” he added. The minister also announced the procurement of 100 vehicles to patrol the movement of goods and fixing RFID to track goods movement through vehicles.



