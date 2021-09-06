Centre’s SOP to be adhered for holding Vinayaga Chaturthi Celebrations, Tamil Nadu tells court

Chennai :

The first bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice PD Audikesavalu, said “It is evident that there is a plan in place and no compromise is made with Covid protocols.” Also, referring to two aspects raised by the petitioner on entering the temple on the relevant date and how the worshipped Vinayagar idols may be dealt with, the bench recorded the government submission that smaller temples would be kept open on Vinayagar Chaturthi and that idols left outside the house after the worship would be collected by the HR&CE and immersed in water bodies like what was done last year.”





However, the bench on seeking to immerse the idols in a regulated manner in any appropriate water bodies laid stress on Covid protocol being maintained at all times.





HMK had sought the State to lay down SOPs for Vinayagar Chaturthi celebrations this year since the threat of a third wave of COVID-19 is looming large.