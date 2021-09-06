Notice to State and Union on plea seeking inclusion of mother’s name in all applications

Chennai :

The first bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice P D Audikesavalu before whom the plea came ordered notice returnable in four weeks after observing that it may be more appropriate that the column or columns in the printed form permitted the entry of either or both the as per the wish of the applicant.





The petitioner B Ramkumar Adityan submitted in his PIL that usually divorce brings about a change of residence for women, and consequently change of school for their children. In such a situation, women are constantly pressured to obtain their absentee husband’s signatures on school leaving certificates.





Moreover, banks and passport authorities also remained conservative in their approach and revered the role of the father as the natural guardian. Suppose if father is missing or died, having his name on many documents does not make any sense or serve any purpose and some forms require signature from the father which is impossible to get.





Also, noting that during the past 30 years there has been a steady sizable increase in the number of single parent adoptions, the plea cited to many factors, which have encouraged this drift including literacy, financial independence and there being no bar to a single mother to adopt a child.





“But despite such an emerging situation still several public and private institutions seeks for father’s name and almost all documents in all departments such as affidavits, deeds, oaths, schools, Banks, Mutual funds, Insurance companies and applications of any nature continue to issue forms that require the father’s name alone.





Based on this, the plea sought for a direction to the State and Union Government to direct all the Ministries/Departments/Offices to create a mandatory column to write mother’s Name in addition to father’s Name wherever sought in all forms.