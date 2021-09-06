Will tighten safety measures, but not isolate Kerala: Ma Subramanian

Chennai :

Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian briefed the reporters on many measures taken on the health exigency.





Subramanian said the regular transportation between Tamil Nadu and Kerala would continue without pause but with the safety measures. "There is no need of banning transportation from Kerala, it cannot be isolated", he said.





The immediate goal would be to ensure 100 percent vaccination in all the nine districts bordering Kerala and to bring Tamil Nadu on top of the vaccinated states, he added.





While not writing-off the chances of getting re-infected even after the double-dose, Subramanian said "taking two-doses of vaccine would guarantee 97.5% protection from deaths."





Taking dig at the previous AIADMK government he said, "Tamil Nadu right now is in the ninth place in the most vaccinated states list because of the then ruling government wasted 103 days", apparently referring to the beginning of the vaccination drive on January 16 till the elections.





The minister said September 12 would be TN's Vaccination Day and the government would have a target of inoculating 20 lakh people by setting up 10,000 vaccination camps across the state.