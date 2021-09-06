Mon, Sep 06, 2021

Periyar's birthday shall be celebrated as 'Social Justice Day': Chief Minister MK Stalin

Published: Sep 06,202111:55 AM by Online Desk

This amendment was passed under Rule 110 of TN Assembly Rules.

File photo: CM Stalin
Chennai:
Chief Minister MK Stalin in his address to the assembly issued a statement that the birth anniversary of Thanthai Periyar which falls  September 17, shall be celebrated as 'Social Justice Day', every year. This amendment was passed under Rule 110 of TN Assembly Rules.

CM Stalin further said "EVR Periyar fought for social justice till the age of 95. The struggles that he went through are irreplaceable. It will take 10 days to talk about his struggles and the reforms that he brought in. In order to celebrate him, his birth anniversary that falls on September 17, shall henceforth be celebrated as 'Social Justice Day."

