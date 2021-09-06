5 school students test positive for Covid-19

Chennai :

Three students from Coimbatore and two students from Pudukottai have tested positive.





Out of 33 students tested in Coimbatore's Sulur, three have tested positive.





In Pudukottai's Mullakurichi Adi Dravida higher secondary school two girl students have tested positive.





Earlier, on Friday a Class 10 student from Namakkal tested positive for the virus. On Sunday two private school students, one from Peravurani and another from Thirubuvanam were tested covid 19 positive, today. Reports said that the students were sent to isolation following their test results.





Recently, five students from Namakkal and Ariyalur districts have also been tested positive. Teachers and students who came in contact were sent into isolation.





The State government had announced reopening of schools from September 1 after four months of shutting down schools and colleges. The order stated that no classrooms should have more than 20 students and there should be six working days. Parents and students who had hesitations about the school reopening were instructed to continue with online classes.