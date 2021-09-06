Students from schools, colleges in TN join hands to save urban trees

Chennai :

Twenty Class 11 students from Abacus Montessori School have come together and started a campaign urging to introduce the Urban Trees Protection Act in Tamil Nadu. It was Yuvan, a naturalist, who suggested to the students to save urban trees.





“Lots of states in India have a comprehensive law to protect trees which are outside the forest area, wildlife sanctuary, etc. At a time of climate change, it will be good to have a law like this. I am happy that students have taken up this campaign. Only after extensive research, they have started this campaign. A letter has been drafted mentioning why a law like this is needed and what the law should have. They have got endorsements of 600 school and college students from across Tamil Nadu,” Yuvan tells DT Next.





He adds that students wanted to create ‘tree authority’ which includes both government officials and citizens. “They will work for the conservation, education and better management of trees in urban areas; and to declare trees over 50 years of age as ‘heritage trees’ with special protection — whether in public or private spaces,” he adds.





A Class 11 student Varun Srinivasan from Abacus Montessori School shares his reason to join the campaign. “I decided to take part in the urban trees protection act because I always liked protecting trees in and around my area and wanted to save urban trees as a lot of trees have been cut down. I wanted a solution for that, so, when Yuvan sir proposed the idea to protect urban trees I decided to take part in this campaign,” says Varun.