PM, CM recall VOC’s legacy on his 150th birth anniv

PM Modi tweeted: “Remembering the visionary VO Chidambaram Pillai on his Jayanti. He made pioneering contributions to our freedom movement. He also envisioned a self-reliant India and made key efforts towards it, especially in the ports and shipping sectors. We are deeply inspired by him.” Stalin along with Ministers, MPs, and MLAs garlanded the photo of VOC kept under his statue inside Chennai Port campus on Sunday. After paying respects, the Chief Minister also released a small booklet containing the life history of VOC in both English and Tamil. The first copy was received by Minister for Municipal Administration KN Nehru. The booklet was prepared by the Department of Information and Publicity.





After Stalin, descendants of VOC paid respect and then thanked the Chief Minister for the host of announcements. “On behalf of the family members, I thank the Chief Minister for announcing that the birth anniversary of VOC would be celebrated as a government function. We also thank the Chief Minister for the 14 announcements made for VOC and especially for the announcement that all the government buildings constructed in Thoothukudi and Tirunelveli would be named after VOC,” said Kabilash Bose, great-grandson of the freedom fighter to reporters.





Best teachers rewarded





On the occasion of Teachers’ Day, the Chief Minister handed over ‘Dr. Radhakrishnan Award’ for 379 outstanding teachers across the state. The award carries a cash prize of Rs 10,000, a silver medal, and a certificate of appreciation.





The Chief Minister also handed over appointment orders for 52 computer instructors selected for government schools through the Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB).