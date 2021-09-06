Police fast-track probe into Kodanad case

Coimbatore :

Looking to unravel the mystery behind the break-in into the sprawling bungalow of former chief minister J Jayalalithaa, a police team led by West Zone IG R Sudhakar carried out a secret search operation on Saturday covering every nook and corner of the estate building looking for further evidence.





“When the gang broke into the estate, the electricity went off and the generator wasn’t turned on for long. An inquiry was conducted to know if the person, who is in charge of operating the generator, had remained willfully negligent, thereby obeying the orders of the conspirators. An inquiry is also imminent with Tangedco staff in the Kotagiri sub-station on the reasons for the sudden power cut,” said a police official.





On the night of April 23, 2017, a heavily armed gang broke into the Kodanad estate bungalow of former chief minister J Jayalalithaa following her demise and looted valuables by murdering the security guard.





The police have so far quizzed the prime accused KV Sayan, estate manager Natraj, and police who were on duty at the check posts when the gang escaped after committing the offense. Now, the police have taken up the daunting task to quiz more witnesses, besides estate workers and other suspects.





Police teams also visited the houses of staff involved in some repair and construction works in the bungalow for an inquiry. Most of these workers hailed from Kotagiri, Gudalur, and surrounding areas. Police were on their toes to gather as much evidence before the next hearing in the case at the district sessions court on October 1.