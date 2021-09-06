Temple closure fails to deter devotees in Tiruvannamalai

Vellore :

Despite the government repeatedly announcing the closure of places of worship during the weekends, Sri Arunachaleswarar Temple in Tiruvannamalai witnesses a steady flow of devotees from Friday every week. Though this is the fourth weekend when worship has been banned, devotees congregate in front of the Rajagopuram, offer prayers and leave.





Daily, on an average 1,000 devotees turn up and despite the temple being closed to contain the spread of coronavirus, pray and light diyas at the spot and leave after going around the outer pragarams and mada veedhis (streets), sources said.





The continuous flow of devotees has its benefits as it has ensured good sales in the shops outside the temple. A mud agal (diya) costs Rs 5 and usually a devotee lights five diyas costing Rs 25. When the devotee leaves after completing his prayers, the used diyas are again picked up by shopkeepers, cleaned, and made ready for sales to the next devotee.





“Many who come, calculate the price of the diya, oil, and wick which amounts to nearly Rs 50 for 5 new diyas and hence are happy to buy used diyas for half the price,” says a long-time resident R Sethu. The shops also provide stands for placing the lit diyas. After devotees leave the remains are either cleaned by temple officials or shopkeepers who chip in to do their bit.





The same is the case with Pournami Girivalam. Devotees quietly undertake the banned trek either on two-wheelers or by walk. As the path joins the national highway 66 after crossing the Indra, Agni, and Yama lingams, devotees undertake circumambulation of the Annamalai hill before going home too.