Corpn to modify integrated SWD project for ECR

Chennai :

According to a senior Corporation official, the decision was taken after facing resistance from local residents who said the project would have a serious adverse impact on the groundwater table in the locality. As the topography of part of the project area consists of sandy soil and the aquifer is shallow, experts had also warned that it could contaminate the water table.





"We have to consider the concerns of the local residents. As the works were already stopped, new plan will be prepared," the official said.





The Corporation had entered into an agreement with German Development Bank (KfW) in March 2020 for a Rs 1,700 crore funding for constructing the drain network. As the first step, the Kovalam basin was segregated into M1, M2 and M3 components and the German bank prepared detailed project reports.





M1 and M2 components cover Madipakkam, Adambakkam, Pallikaranai, Ram Nagar and other areas, while M3 covers Kottivakkam, Palavakkam, Neelankarai, Injambakkam, Uthandi and Sholinganallur. The civic works were started for M3 component.





However, the protesting residents approached the National Green Tribunal which issued a stay. Meanwhile, the German aid bank froze the funding after receiving complaints from the local public. The Coastal Zone Management Authority, too, issued a stop-work notice as the civic body did not obtain clearance though the project fell within CRZ-IA, II and III.





"As per the DPR, some parts of the storm water drain fall inside private properties. We will make modifications to rectify such issues," another official said. The civic body is yet to float tenders for M1 and M2 components, the official said it would be done after the modifications were made.





"We are revising the plan. Discussions were held with the representatives of German bank," the official added.





Under the project, new drains are planned for a length of 426 km in Perungudi, Sholinganallur and Alandur zones.