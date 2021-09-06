Parties, officials expedite civic poll works

Vellore :

Party men and officials in the newly formed Ranipet and Tirupattur districts and in Vellore expedited works for the much anticipated civic polls though the government is yet to announce the exact dates.





On the party front, the AIADMK has appointed former ministers as election in-charges for all three districts, according to a communiqué from the party high command. While Vellore urban and rural party districts will be covered by party deputy coordinator KP Munusamy and Tiruvannamalai south district secretary Agri Krishnamurthy in addition to urban district secretary SRK Appu and rural district secretary D Velazhagan, Tirupattur revenue district will be under former ministers KA Sengottaiyan, KP Anbalagan, KC Karupannan and KC Veeramani. Former ministers SP Velumani, Pollachi V Jayaraman and Udumalai K Radhakrishnan as also district secretary and Arakkonam MLA S Ravi will handle Ranipet revenue district.





However, the next step of AIADMK top brass of conducting local meetings has been put on hold due to the government seeking additional time in court to hold the local body elections.





Meanwhile, the District Collectors in the three districts have already identified locations for counting centres, vulnerable booths and have also provided training to staff on election related issues.