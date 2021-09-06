Crescent Institute launches new MBA course in entrepreneurship development

Chennai :

BS Abdur Rahman Crescent Institute of Science and Technology (BSACIST), Vandalur, has introduced a new course - MBA in Innovation, Entrepreneurship and Venture Development (MBA IEV) under Crescent School of Business (CSB) in association with Crescent Innovation and Incubation Council (CIIC), for candidates with a passion to ideate, innovate and develop a business.





It offers a new way for students and working professionals to start their preparation in becoming entrepreneurs. The MBA IEV programme is specially designed by the AICTE-Ministry of Education’s Innovation Cell (MIC), GoI for Institutes having incubators.





The main objective of this programme is to nurture and produce new-generation entrepreneurs with the right business skills whilst studying thereby contributing to the economic development of the country. It is curated with an objective to make the Indian higher education system produce new generation entrepreneurs capable of building innovative enterprises and simultaneously earning a master’s degree.