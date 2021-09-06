SRM to conduct overnight relay run on September 8

Chennai :

SRM College of Physiotherapy at SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST), Kattankulathur, is attempting the “longest relay run with a flaming torch.” ROM (Resounding Overnight Momentous) 2021: “THE PHYSIO RUN” is an event conceived by the Institution for the purpose of bringing up the cause of physical health, social inclusion and to re-integrate people back into our community, after the social dissociation that the COVID pandemic has imposed on the public. This occasion has been registered with the Asia and India Book of records.





This event is an overnight, non-stop relay run from the SRM Tiruchy campus to SRM Kattankulathur campus held in observance of World Physiotherapy Day on September 8, 2021.





The run will begin on September 7, 2021, with the inauguration ceremony, ignition of torch, flag off and will continue through the night, up until the evening of September 8, 2021.





The distance to be covered is about 280+ km (approx. 33 hours). The runners are 75 student physiotherapists of the college, who are clubbed into 4 groups, after going through a well-researched and framed screening and selection protocol. The runners will be accompanied by a car for assistance with substitute runners, an ambulance, patrol vehicles and supply trucks.





Meanwhile, the Freshers’ Induction 2021-22 programme for the College of Science and Humanities was held virtually with over 1,200 students participating in it.





Founder Chancellor of SRMIST, Dr TR Paarivendhar said, “SRMIST is not a college but a University by itself. It has over 80 per cet of students from other states and countries and students will have the opportunity to mix with a wide diversity of people. Learning about other cultures aid in molding oneself. This will provide you an opportunity to bring out your talent and uniqueness.” Pro-Chancellor (Academics) of SRMIST, Dr P Sathyanarayanan said, “The need of the hour is an interdisciplinary education and SRMIST is the right platform for it.” SRMIST also signed a MoU with PPG Asian Paints for faculty-industry programmes.