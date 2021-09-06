Jayshree Venkatraman Digital Research Centre opens at SMC

Chennai :

The “Jayshree Venkatraman Digital Learning and Research Centre” at Stella Maris College, has been established in the memory of Jayshree Venkatraman - erstwhile Chairman of AMCO Batteries and Director of TAFE, by TAFE - Tractors and Farm Equipment Limited and the family of Jayashree Venkatraman.





The center was inaugurated by Mallika Srinivasan and Murali Venkatraman. Dr Sr Rosy Joseph, Principal, Stella Maris College, Sr Susan Mathiekal, Secretary, Stella Maris College, faculty members, students and invitees from the corporate sector and industry and knowledge partners graced the inauguration ceremony at the college premises. Shobhana Ravi, Chief IT, Innovation and Learning Officer, TAFE, shared the overview of the center and details on the tech enablement.





The first set of learning modules of the Jayshree Venkatraman Digital Learning and Research Centre were launched during the inauguration: (i) Business Analytics, (ii) Get Creative with Photography, (iii) Video Creation & Editing and Hosting & Live Streaming.





This versatile high-tech center, provides learner-centric models of digital skills that prepare the students for a smooth transition from the campus to the corporate world.





The newly launched digitally driven research centre of Stella Maris College would further augment the college’s efforts to meet the academic goal, and provide immense competitive benefits to its students and faculty.