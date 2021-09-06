Over 2.4 lakh univ students engage in online awareness

Chennai :

In addition, 1.4 lakh students made and distributed face masks in the villages across all districts.





A senior official from the School Education Department said, during the lockdown, NSS volunteers from universities and directorates had rendered assistance to civil administration and police departments in containing the spread of COVID.





Stating that 4,52,545 NSS volunteers, programme officers, students downloaded the Aarogya Setu App, he said, "Nearly 1.50 lakh volunteers were involved in distributing face masks in villages, creating awareness on handwashing and maintaining social distancing."





The official said 9,249 students were involved in various field activities to contain COVID spread in the State. "A total of 2,41,350 volunteers were also involved in online awareness activities and 320 online webinars were also organised."





The volunteers also took 'young warriors' pledge to promote vaccines and bust myths and misconceptions on vaccination.





"In addition to COVID-related work, more than two lakh volunteers participated in International Yoga Day. Similarly, 63,546 students participated in events related to World Tobacco day.





"In 2021, NSS volunteers donated 1,510 units of blood and also planted 86,429 saplings across the State," he added.





Likewise, the official said 50 NSS volunteers and five programme officers participated in five National Integration Camps conducted at Karnataka and Rajasthan in 2021.