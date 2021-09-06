Centre attacking common man with LPG price increase, flays CPI

Chennai :

CPI state secretary R Mutharasan has condemned the Union government for launching an attack on the people who were already facing job loss and income loss through constant fuel price hike and sought immediate roll back of the domestic LPG price increase.





In a statement, Mutharasan said that the oil companies have raised the price of cooking gas cylinders by Rs 25. “The price of a 14.5 kg cooking gas cylinder has gone up to Rs 900.50. The price has been raised twice in the last month,” he added.





The price of the cooking gas has gone up by Rs 285 per cylinder in the last one year affecting the daily wage earners and salaried people badly, the CPI leader said.





“With crude oil prices continuing to fall in international market, the continued rise in prices here is a move to facilitate profiteering of corporates,” he alleged.





“The Centre should direct oil firms to roll back price hike,” he said.