Mobile health unit drivers allege job fraud

Coimbatore :

A large number of drivers employed on contract in the mobile health units in various districts petitioned Salem police on Sunday alleging that two of their colleagues, who claimed to know a source close to top AIADMK leader, had cheated them by promising to make their jobs permanent.





They claimed to have given an amount ranging from Rs one lakh to Rs 3.5 lakh to the duo to get a permanent job. There are around 389 mobile health units across the state and recruitment for the contract post of driver was done in 2008 by the then DMK government.





Two among them identified as Parthasarathy and Vetrivel from Salem had taken money from more than 100 drivers across the state.





The duo told the complainants that they knew a person who was in contact with an AIADMK leader. However, those who gave the money did not get permanent jobs as promised. Police are investigating.