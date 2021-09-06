Thoothukudi hails its great son

Madurai :

Governor of Telangana and Puducherry Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Thoothukudi MP Kanimozhi, Social Welfare Minister P Geetha Jeevan, Fisheries Minister Anitha R Radhakrishnan, Collector K Senthil Raj, SP S Jeyakumar, and several others paid floral tributes at VOC’s memorial in Ottapidaram.





The dignitaries then took a glance at exhibits tracing the history of his struggle for freedom at the memorial and recalled his significant contributions.





The Lt Governor said she’s happy to have taken part in the celebration and said the younger generation should be fans of freedom fighters.





Celebrations were held at the Thoothukudi based seaport renamed after the legendary freedom fighter as VO Chidambaranar Port since 2011. TK Ramachandran, Chairman, VOC Port Trust, garlanded the statue of the freedom fighter on the Port premises. He also added that as a befitting tribute to the legendary freedom fighter, a museum depicting the life history of VO Chidambaranar would be established on the Port premises, with a purpose to make the younger generation aware of the struggles undergone by the legendary freedom fighter.





Thoothukudi Bar Association also paid homage to VOC, who’s once a member of the association, sources said.