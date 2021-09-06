Ex-civic commissioner on DVAC radar for splitting work, pocketing Rs 15 cr

Chennai :

After inspection by higher authorities and perusal of fund audits it was found that Paunraj, now on leave, could have misappropriated funds to the tune of Rs 15.62 crore, DVAC officials said. The DVAC, in August, had booked former Local Administration Minister SP Velumani for allegedly indulging in corrupt practices while awarding tender for civic work corporations of Chennai and Coimbatore.





As per orders of the District Collector and District Election Officer regarding complaints that payments made to contractors in Valparai municipality were being used to induce voters, an inspection team comprising the Regional Director of Municipal Administration, Regional Joint Director Local Fund audit along with officials conducted as inspection in Valparai Municipality and submitted a report.