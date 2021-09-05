Two school students test positive for Covid-19 in Thanjavur

Tanjore :

Accordingly, two private school students, one from Peravurani and another from Thirubuvanam were tested covid 19 positive, today. Reports said that the students were sent to isolation following their test results.





It is to be noted that a private college student in Thanjavur was also tested positive for covid, yesterday.





Recently, 5 students from Namakkal and Ariyalur districts have also been tested positive. Teachers and students who came in contact were sent into isolation.