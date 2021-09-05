Do not approach regarding High Court staff appointment: Law Minister Raghupathy pastes notice at home

Chennai :

State Law Minister S. Raghupathy has posted a notice on the doorsteps of his house in Pudukottai. The notice reads, "No one is allowed to meet the Honorable Minister seeking a recommendation for the ongoing judicial staff postings. The Madras High Court has the ultimate control of selection process".





A written test to fill 3,557 vacancies in various lower courts was conducted recently, throughout the State.





As per the standing procedure, those who clear the written exams will be selected will appear before the selection committee that includes judicial officers, who will choose the eligible candidates for the vacancies.