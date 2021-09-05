Sarvapalli Radhakrishnan's grandson and former Union Health Secretary Keshav Desiraju passes away in Chennai

Chennai :

Keshav Desiraju served in many key positions in the Indian Government. An IAS officer from1978 batch of the Uttarakhand Cadre, Desiraju retired as the Union Secretary in the Department of Consumer Affairs.





Post-retirement, he was appointed as the Chairperson of the Governing Board of Population Foundation of India (PFI), an NGO which works towards gender sensitization along with health policies. Keshav Desiraju was considered as one of the most upright officers—a person who believes in accountability of the government health system and his contribution towards various initiatives NIMHANS including sensitive handling of sexual assault is noteworthy.





Keshav Desiraju is said to have significantly contributed to the Mental Health Care Bill, 2016 as one of its drafting members.





He was the author of the book' 'Of Gifted Voice' which talks about the life and times of legendary Carnatic musician MS Subbulakshmi. He also was a co-editor with Samiran Nundy and Sanjay Nagral of the book "Healers or Predators? Healthcare Corruption in India".





Many bureaucrats took to Twitter to express their sadness and shock at Keshav Desiraju's demise.