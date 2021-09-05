After SP Velumani, former Valparai municipal chief is under DVAC probe

Chennai :

After inspection by higher authorities and perusal of fund audit it was found that Paunraj, now on leave, could have misappropriated an amount to the tune of Rs. Rs.15.62 crore, says DVAC.





It may recalled that DVAC had in August had booked former local administration minister SP Velumani, AIADMK heavy weight from Coimbatore, for allegedly indulging in corrupt practices while awarding tender for civic work corporations of Chennai and Coimbatore.





As per the orders of the District





Collector and District Election Officer regarding complaints, that payments





made to contractors in Valparai municipality are being used to induce voters, and inspection team comprising the Regional Director of municipal Administration, Regional Joint Director Local Fund audit along with officials





conducted as inspection in Valparai Municipality and submitted a report. During the inspection, it is found out that the then Municipal





Commissioner K.Paunraj only for the purpose misappropriating public fund had willfully and deliberately committed breach of trust by split a single civil work into 41 work orders were issued on 26 February, out of these 41 work orders 37 works commenced after the day election was announced.





These works are not at ail most urgent and public service and safety are not





needed. Hence works are carried out and payment made only to benefit the contractors and for his personal gains. Hence there is criminal conspiracy and misappropriation of Local Body funds, said DVAC FIR registered in Coimbatore.





Inspection at the bank where Paunraj has an account proved that he has linked his account with PAN card number of some other person, DVAC said.





Though the administrative sanction power of the Municipal Commissioner is only upto Rs.10 lakh, K.Paunraj had made advance payment by cheques more that the amount of Rs.10 lakh like Rs.25 lakh, Rs.50 lakh to contractors, thereby misused his power with criminal intension of misappropriating the public fund further and committed misconduct under prevention of corruption act, DVAC said slapping a case against him under prevention of corruption act