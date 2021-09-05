PMK demands more hostels for students, asks TN govt to ease norms

Chennai :

During the past eight years, the number of arts and science colleges have more than doubled from 69 in 2013 to 143 at present, the party founder leader S Ramadoss said.





The number of hostels, were not however increased correspondingly, he said, batting for more hostels.





While many new institutions are in rural areas, the hostels are mostly in urban regions.





Though some hostels are located close to colleges, a rule however barred students from getting admitted to hostels if the location of colleges and hostels fell under separate revenue districts, though these two centres could be located relatively closer, he said.





Despite the fact that students of a government run college at Perumbakkam here may stay in a state run hostel in Guindy area, hostel administration does not allow students of that college stating that their institution fell under Chengelpet district.





"It would take at least three hours to travel between Perumbakkam college and Chengelpet hostel. This is not possible."





There are several vacancies in hostels across Tamil Nadu and if the government relaxed the rule on district borders for admission purposes and announced that students of any government college may join any state-run hostel, about "70 per cent of the problem can be solved," he said in a statement.





Admission to arts and science courses in government colleges are in full swing and about 90 per cent of seats have been filled and the remaining seats are also expected to be filled soon.





Though students are happy that they have got admission to courses of their choice, those who have not got hostel admission are disappointed, the PMK leader said.