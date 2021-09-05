Kerala bordering districts to screen for Nipah and Zika virus

Chennai :

The Collectors and district healthcare officials at the nine Kerala bordering districts have been instructed to keep track of people travelling from Kerala to Tamil Nadu, to ensure that the spread of any type of fever and other infections is prevented. While the health teams have made a double vaccination certificate or RT-PCR negative report mandatory, if travelling to Tamil Nadu, the screening for the symptoms of all types of fever will also be compulsorily done.









"We have not reported any cases of Zika or Nipah virus so far in Tamil Nadu. As a preventive measure to stop the spread of Nipah virus since the neighbouring State has reported a case of Nipah virus, we have alerted our teams at the bordering districts especially," said Dr T S Selvavinayagam, director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine.





The state health department also issued guidelines on the signs and symptoms of Nipah and it's effective management for the district healthcare officials. Kerala had reported the cases of Nipah in 2018 and 2019 earlier.









It reported 66 cases of Zika virus in past few months and Tamil Nadu health department had conducted door-to-door screening in Kanyakumari and other districts were put on alert to arrest the spread of the virus. So far, Tamil Nadu has not reported any cases of Zika virus this year.